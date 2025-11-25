Agent clarifies Radiopane’s situation at Orlando Pirates

His absence from the matchday squad has raised speculation about his future.

Boitumelo Radiopane’s Mike Makaab of ProSport International, has opened up about the striker’s situation at Orlando Pirates.



Radiopane was the preferred choice upfront at Pirates under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou at the beginning of the season, but has now slipped down the pecking order at the club.



ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs renew interest in Ugandan striker

In fact, the 23-year-old striker has been reduced to a spectator at the Buccaneers and has failed to make the matchday squad in recent matches, He last featured for Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 first-leg at Orlando Stadium on 16 August.



His absence from the matchday squad has raised speculation that he could be sent out on loan in the January transfer window. However, Makaab, has dismissed these reports saying Radiopane is in Ouaddou’s plans this season.

“Boitumelo Radiopane, unfortunately, got an injury a few weeks ago. He recently completed his rehabilitation and joined the team for full training,” Makaab told FARPost.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso plays down Mokwena clash

“You need to understand that Pirates is going to have a long season with a lot of games, so it’s the injury that kept him out; no discussions are happening around his future. As I said, he suffered an injury, and he is in the plans of the team, and surely he will compete for his place in the starting line-up.”



Radiopane, who is a product of the Pirates development academy, has also spent two years on loan at Cape Town Spurs.