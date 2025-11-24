Kaizer Chiefs renew interest in Ugandan striker

Amakhosi were linked with the Ugandan striker at the beginning of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have renewed their interest in Simba SC striker Steven Dese Mukwala.

Amakhosi were linked with the Ugandan striker at the beginning of the season, with reports emerging from Tanzania saying that coach Nasreddine Nabi, who has now been sacked by Chiefs, had flown to the country to try and convince him to come to South Africa. However, no deal materialised and Mukwala remained with Simba.



Now Phakaaathi has learned through a source in Tanzania that Chiefs are still keen to bring the 26-year-old centre forward to Naturena.

“Chiefs are still very much interested in Mukwala. They want to sign him in January and Simba are also open to selling him at the right price of course,” said the source.



Mukwala, who began his professional career at Vipers in the Ugandan Premier League, has also played for Maroons FC and URA FC. He has also spent a year in Ghana playing for Asante Kotoko.