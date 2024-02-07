Chippa to support Nigeria in AFCON clash against Bafana

"I and Chippa United FC stand behind our player Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian Super Eagles," said the Chippa chairman.

Chippa United chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi caused a bit of stir on Wednesday when he released a statement that he and the Chilli Boys will support Nigeria in the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against Bafana Bafana.

Stanley Nwabali, who is keeping goals for the Super Eagles at the tournament, is a Chippa player.

Mpengesi, who hails from Eastern Cape, says the reason he is supporting Nigeria is putting his club on the map with his brilliant performances for the Super Eagles.

“I would like to start by extending my congratulations to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for showcasing the highest number of domestic players at the 2023 AFCON tournanment. Close to 30 players from South Africa, Nambia, Mozambique, Ghana, Nigeria and even the host country, Ivory Coast, who play in the PSL League were part of the AFCON 2023 tournament, all thanks to PSL League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza,” read a part of the statement from the club.

“As the chairman of Chippa United FC and as a proud South African, I find myself in a unique position during this 2023 AFCON tournament in that our very own Nigeria international Stanley Nwabali has been a revelation. His performances for the Nigerian national team has caught the eyes of the globe, earning him and our club international acclaim.

“With Stanley’s rising profile and the international attention it brings to Chippa United FC, the benefits have been nothing but positive. Therefore, I and Chippa United FC stand behind our player Stanley Nwabali and the Nigerian Super Eagles tomorrow (Wednesday) against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana. We wish the Super Eagles all the best.”

Chippa’s statement was met with shock by many South Africans on social media, with some labelling Mpengesi as not being patriotic to his home country.

What am I seeing? A South African club rooting for Nigeria because they have a Nigerian player in their team? Madness! 🚮 — Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) February 7, 2024

This is a gaffe though.



How can a club set themselves up like this.



Nice communication up until last paragraph. They could wish their player all the best without expressly saying they are supporting his team against their national team. — Sir J (J9) (@SirJarus) February 7, 2024