Cardoso grateful to Sundowns and staff after PSL nomination

Miguel Cardoso, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates with players for winning the 2024-25 Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on the 18 May 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his gratitude to the club and his technical team after being nominated for the prestigious PSL Coach of the Season award.

Cardoso, who joined Sundowns midway through the 2024/25 campaign following the sacking of Manqoba Mngqithi, made an immediate impact at Chloorkop.

The Portuguese tactician guided the Brazilians to a record-extending eighth consecutive Betway Premiership title in his first season at the helm.

Since taking over, Cardoso has overseen 21 league matches, winning 18, drawing one, and losing just two. His impressive record helped him seal his place among the top three nominees.

Under Cardoso’s leadership, Sundowns have continued to assert their domestic dominance, with his tactical discipline and game management earning plaudits from across the football fraternity.

“The nomination is obviously the recognition of all the coaching staff, the level of adaptation that we arrived at,” Cardoso said the Sundowns media team.

“Ultimately, it is also the consequence of the work of the players and their dedication to the proposal that was put forward and I see it as a joint effort

“The monthly awards I received throughout the season is a joint effort of all the work at the club that led to results and ultimately the coach is the face of the results but I really share this individual nomination with a group of people that are behind me.”

The 53-year-old is joined on the shortlist by former Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro and Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker.



The PSL Awards ceremony is scheduled for 29 July, where the winner will be officially announced.