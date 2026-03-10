Ntsabeleng anticipates difficult night against Orbit College

"Teams come prepared when they face Sundowns and it's always tough," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng is expecting a tough Tuesday night at Olympia Park Stadium when they face ORBIT College FC in a Betway Premiership clash.

The Brazilians could temporarily move above Orlando Pirates at the top of the Premiership standings with a win against the relegation-threatened side in Rustenburg.

Sundowns ran out comfortable 2-0 winners the last time the two teams met, with Arthur Sales and Brayan León on the scoresheet.

‘It will be a difficult game’

Speaking to the Sundowns media team, Ntsabeleng expects College to come out fighting.

“I think it will be a difficult game because every game that we play, the teams come prepared when they face Sundowns and it’s always tough,” he said.

“I predict that we will have most of the ball trying to break them down like any other game. It’s going to be difficult because they are fighting for their status so they will do as much as they can to make sure that they get something.”

College are second from bottom with 18 points, just five above Magesi FC, who prop up the table.



Sundowns head into the match on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and are overwhelming favourites to claim maximum points.

“We will have to see how it goes but I’m confident in the guys because we’re in good form at the moment,” Ntsabeleng added.

“We have won a couple of games in a row so we just need to keep going and we will need our supporters to be there like they have always been.

“As players, we obviously have to be professional, try to recover as much as possible and do whatever we can to make sure we’re in the best shape possible.”