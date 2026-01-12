Ntsabeleng banking on overseas experience to succeed at Sundowns

'Playing overseas taught me a lot, not just about football, but about professionalism,' he told the Sundowns media team.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng believes his time abroad has equipped him with the tools to make a meaningful impact following his return to Chloorkop.

The return to Sundowns

Ntsabeleng joined the Brazilians five months ago on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas, describing the move as a defining moment in his career.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu snap up Zimbabwean international

Although the 26-year-old has yet to fully set the Betway Premiership alight, he reflected on his time at Dallas where he spent three years.

Ntsabeleng believes he’s a more rounded footballer, shaped not only by the tactical demands of overseas football but also by the professional standards required to succeed abroad.

“Playing overseas taught me a lot, not just about football, but about professionalism, discipline and handling pressure,” he told the Sundowns media team.

“I learned how to adapt quickly to different styles of play, read the game more intelligently and make the right decisions under intense situations.”

After initially struggling for game time, Ntsabeleng has scored one goal in three matches for Sundowns across all competitions. That strike came in his only CAF Champions League appearance against Remo Stars, while his other outings have been in the domestic league.

“Returning to Sundowns is an exciting milestone in my career. Playing again for one of the biggest clubs in Africa is a privilege and I am motivated by everything that lies ahead,” he added.

“The professionalism here, from the coaching staff to my teammates is inspiring. Being back feels like coming home and drives me to give my best every day, keep learning and contribute fully to the team’s success on and off the pitch.”

‘I hope to bring all of that experience back here’

Ntsabeleng believes exposure to diverse dressing rooms and football cultures has also broadened his understanding of the modern game, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility.

“It also taught me the importance of teamwork and communication, especially when playing with teammates from different backgrounds,” he concluded.

“I hope to bring all of that experience back here to Sundowns and contribute to the team’s success in every way I can.”

ALSO READ: Reisinho targets silverware at Sundowns

Competition is expected to intensify in the second half of the season after Sundowns announced the surprise signing of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates and the imminent arrival of Colombian striker Brayan León.