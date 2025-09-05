Ntsabeleng explains why he returned to Sundowns

"I was new to everything at the time and honestly, I wouldn't say I declined the offer but it didn't work out," Ntsabeleng said.



Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng has explained why he felt the time was right to come back home and join Mamelodi Sundowns after several years in the United States.

The 27-year-old attacker joined the Brazilians on a season-long loan from Major League Soccer outfit FC Dallas, with the deal including an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Ntsabeleng, who made his professional debut for Dallas in 2022 against Toronto FC after coming through the US college system, went on to make 92 appearances in MLS, scoring twice and providing seven assists across all competitions.

He revealed that Sundowns’ interest was not new, as the club had first tried to sign him in 2023. He also has history with Masandawana, having briefly featured for their MDC side during his development years before leaving to focus on his studies.

“It’s funny because it’s not the first time that the call came in. The first one was in 2023 but at the time I was trying to stabilise myself in the league that side,” Ntsabeleng said on the Sundowns Pitchside Podcast.

“I wasn’t confident in trying to move around and trying to do different things while I was trying to find my feet in the professional ranks. That is because I was new to everything at the time and honestly, I wouldn’t say I declined the offer but it didn’t work out.

“I always wanted to play for Sundowns because they are a team that stayed in my heart because I felt like I was robbed of that moment of victory (with the MDC team) and I always had this little thing that maybe one day it will happen.”

Sundowns supporters may not know much about Ntsabeleng’s playing style, having spent most of his professional career abroad.



He is nicknamed “Tsiki” in reference to Kaizer Chiefs legend Thabo “Tsiki Tsiki” Mooki, a moniker he picked up as a youngster.

“My style of play, I would say it’s dynamic, creative, hard-working and a team player. I’m best suited on the wing or as a 10 or number 8,” he said.

“I used to do this trick Tsiki Tsiki used to do on the ball. When they passed me the ball, I used to chip it and then turn around to get it again. It was my thing and I did it a lot when I was younger and the nickname kind of stuck with me until now.”