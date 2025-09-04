Government allocate R82 million for VAR rollout.

'The Department urges all stakeholders to proceed with urgency to ensure this allocation is utilised effectively,' read a statement.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture say there has been ‘significant progress’ in the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in South African football.

The department say they have allocated R82 million of their budget “specifically for the VAR project”.

McKenzie pushing for VAR

They say they have allocated this amount on the back of word done towards implementing VAR by the South African Football Association (SAFA).

It is SAFA who control refereeing in South Africa and not the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie has been pushing for VAR to be implemented for some time.

“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is pleased to announce significant progress in the procurement and implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for South African football, in close collaboration with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL),” read a statement from the department on Thursday.

“This initiative aims to enhance the integrity, fairness, and overall quality of domestic competitions by addressing ongoing concerns over refereeing decisions that have led to fan dissatisfaction and which stand to impact South Africa’s future standing among footballing nations if VAR is not adopted.

“Following SAFA’s recent update on the project to the Department, the following key milestones have been achieved to date.

“These include the publication of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for VAR technology, the receipt of responses from potential providers, and alignment with FIFA’s Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP).

‘Exemplary’

“SAFA’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to FIFA’s requirements has been exemplary, with a strong focus on appointing a dedicated VAR Project Team and re-engaging the PSL to ensure a collaborative rollout.

“To support this critical advancement, the Department has allocated R82 million from its current budget specifically for the VAR project.

“This funding will enable the swift development of a comprehensive project plan, training programmes for referees and officials, technology selection, stadium assessments, and the establishment of a VAR Training Centre.

“A portion of the budget will be dedicated to providing reliable connectivity at relevant stadiums, ensuring seamless integration of the VAR system while also enhancing overall stadium safety, for instance, by facilitating better communication in emergencies such as locating missing children.

“The Department urges all stakeholders to proceed with urgency to ensure this allocation is utilised effectively within the current financial year, paving the way for VAR’s successful introduction in South African leagues.”

There was no date mentioned, however, by the department when VAR will be used in PSL competitions.

SAFA’s head of referees Abdul Ebrahim did tell kickoff.com in June that there may be limited VAR In the PSL cup competitions this season.

“The government has promised assistance, but we haven’t heard anything from them, so everyone is still waiting for Minister McKenzie and his department,” said Ebrahim in June.

‘The tender process has been completed’

“As far as refereeing is concerned, we are ready, but beyond that, there is nothing more we can add.

“The tender process has been completed, and the tender committee needs to be established to make a decision. They need to go through the tender process, and obviously, they will select a service provider from there.

“It’s possible for the PSL to have VAR next season, but only in certain matches; we will not be able to implement VAR in the league because a lot of training is still needed.

“There is possibility in cup games, yes, but not for the league.”

Now that the government have stumped up the cash, VAR in South Africa does seem like only a matter of time.