Senzo Meyiwa trial twist: 8 calls from slain soccer star’s SIM-swapped number to Kelly?

By Cornelia Le Roux

In what is turning out to be another day of bombshell revelations in the sensational Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Friday that a SIM swap was done on the soccer star’s cellphone number a day after he was killed on 26 October 2014.

Senzo Meyiwa trial:

In taking to the stand to continue his testimony, the state’s fourth witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, also told the court that eight calls were then made from the SIM-swapped number to the cellphone number of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend and songstress Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo’s ‘call history shock’

On Thursday, the startling testimony of Steyn heralded the next chapter in the Meyiwa murder mystery which has gripped Mzansi for the past nine years.

The cellphone records of Khumalo took centre stage as Steyn revealed that Khumalo received two calls from one of the five accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, in the period leading up to the killing of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

Steyn, who boasts 41 years of experience as analyst and investigating officer attached to the South African Police Services (Saps) Cold Case Unit, has been called to provide his expert analysis of the cellphone records of everyone who was present when Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi, in Vosloorus, in 2014.

The results of his analysis, showed that the first telephonic contact between Khumalo and Ntuli took place on 2 August 2014 and the second on 15 October 2014 – 11 days prior to the tragic incident.

ALSO READ: Neighbour testifies he was ‘shocked and traumatised’ by Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

Expert witness testifies of phone memory ‘wipe’

From left: Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo. Photos: Facebook, iStock and Gallo Images.

Steyn also testified that while performing cellphone download tracking of the activity on Khumalo’s phone, he found evidence that a “device boot-up” occurred on 27 October 2014 at about 1:30am, mere hours after Meyiwa’s death.

According to the data analysis expert, this indicated that some or all of the phone’s memory was wiped.

Steyn backed up his testimony that the phone number was that of Khumalo, by saying that not only was it Ricad in the singer’s name, but it was also registered on True Caller as “Kelly Khumalo bookings”.

ALSO READ: ‘I wish I didn’t allow Senzo into my life’: Text messages between Kelly and Zandile

Senzo Meyiwa number SIM swap day after death

On Friday, Steyn told the court that his analysis linked Meyiwa’s SIM-swapped number to a cellphone belonging to a certain David Mathebula, who he claimed had “links to the soccer fraternity”.

All eight calls were made on 27 October 2014, but according to Steyn, the identity of the caller is unknown as the calls were not picked up.

“My Lord, all the calls were call forwards, meaning either the phone was not picked up because the phone was off or the other phone had no signal,” he told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

Steyn added that his investigation showed that Ntuli had six cellphone numbers.

Hospital or kitchen? Crossed wires over Meyiwa’s phone

The state witness said his analysis showed that Meyiwa’s phone was near the hospital where he was taken after he was shot.

This information contradicts the testimony of Khumalo’s sister, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, who appeared as the state’s first witness.

Last week, Zandile testified Meyiwa’s phone was found lying on the kitchen floor when they returned from hospital after the soccer player had been declared dead.

Kelly Khumalo not on state witness list

On Monday this week, state prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, told the court that Khumalo was not on its witness list.

One of the defence lawyers, advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, however, told the court he intended to call Khumalo to testify.

The five men on trial – Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa – have all pleaded not guilty.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.

New judge, new trial: Justice for Senzo Meyiwa?

The much delayed high-profile trial started anew on 18 July after Mokgoatlheng took over as presiding judge from Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Maumela has been suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to deliver reserved judgments within allocated time frames.

The trial continues.

NOW READ: Goalpost to gavel: Meet Senzo Meyiwa trial’s new judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng