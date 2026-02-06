PSL

Nwabali breaks silence on surprise Chippa exit

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

6 February 2026

11:04 am

Nwabali admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave the Chilli Boys.

Nwabali breaks silence on surprise Chippa exit

Stanley Nwabali and Chippa United have parted ways. Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Stanley Nwabali has shed light on his unexpected departure from Chippa United, offering insights into the circumstances surrounding his exit.

On Thursday, Chippa made the shock announcement that they had parted ways with Nwabali, but they gave no reasons for the Nigerian goalkeeper’s exit.

READ MORE: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Nwabali leaves Chippa United

Nwabali has been playing second fiddle to Dumisani Msibi since his return from Morocco, where he helped the Super Eagles won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Word is that the Nigerian shot-stopper was not happy with losing his number one spot to Msibi, who has kept four clean sheets in Chippa’s last four league games. Nwabali, however, has has refuted that his departure was linked to this.

“No, it’s not like that. Before I went for AFCON, I was injured, let me say, from the Pirates game and I was trying to fix myself for coming back strong for the team and also go to AFCON,” said Nwabali on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified on Thursday night.

“So, coming back from AFCON, it’s an understanding between me and the chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi]. He said to me, ‘You’re coming back from a bigger tournament and have been playing for one month, you really need to rest for like one or two games.

“And that was before the decision was made, and ever since I arrived at this club, me and the chairman, have been talking like father and son.”

‘It was a difficult decision’

Nwabali admitted that it was a difficult decision to leave the Chilli Boys, having spent four years with the club.

“It was difficult to take that kind of decision, but he feels like it’s probably going to be best for me, which, like I said, I made this decision by myself.

“It’s a very understanding request from both parties, it’s something that is going to be nice for both parties, no hard feelings or anything,” concluded Nwabali.

OPINION: Chiefs needed this reality check

The Nigerian international has been with linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership.

