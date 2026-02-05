PSL

Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Nwabali leaves Chippa United

5 February 2026

Chippa announced Nwabali's exit via a statement on Thursday.

Reported Chiefs target Nwabali leaves Chippa United

Stanley Nwabali has left Chippa United Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Chippa United have confirmed the shoch departure of Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Super Eagles number one, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs over the last couple of seasons, leaves the Chilli Boys after four years at the club.

OPINION: Chiefs needed this reality check

“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” read the club statement.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated.

“The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze blames ‘avoidable goals’ for shock cup exit

Nwabali, who joined Chippa from Nigeria’s Katsina United in 2022, made 76 appearances for the Chilli Boys and kept 25 clean sheets.



