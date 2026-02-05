Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Nwabali leaves Chippa United

Chippa announced Nwabali's exit via a statement on Thursday.

Chippa United have confirmed the shoch departure of Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.



The Super Eagles number one, who has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs over the last couple of seasons, leaves the Chilli Boys after four years at the club.



“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” read the club statement.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated.



“The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours.”



Nwabali, who joined Chippa from Nigeria’s Katsina United in 2022, made 76 appearances for the Chilli Boys and kept 25 clean sheets.







