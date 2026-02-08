PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Chiefs’ Msimango targets Confed Cup after Nedbank Cup exit

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

8 February 2026

11:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'A big club like Chiefs has a chance to make history,' said the Chiefs defender.

Given Msimango - Kaizer Chiefs

Given Msimango wants Confed Cup success with Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says Kaizer Chiefs need to bounce back quickly and take down Al Masry in a key Caf Confederation Cup Group D clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday. 

Chiefs’ Nedbank heartbreak

Amakhosi’s defence of their Nedbank Cup title ended at the first hurdle in midweek as they went down 2-1 at Stellenbosch in the last 32. 

ALSO READ: Ouaddou sees plenty of Pirates positives

Chiefs now have only the Betway Premiership and Confederation Cup to play for this season. And a win at home to the Egyptian side today will put Amakhosi in pole position to make the quarterfinals. 

“We were extremely disappointed to be honest,” said Msimango on the 2-1 loss to Stellies. 

“Playing the match we played and ending with the result we got. Last season we went all the way to in so to be knocked out in the first round was tough to take. 

“But we cannot dwell on it, we have an important game coming up. We have to make sure … we are not defined by that loss. It was a bump in the road but we look forward to the next one (Confed Cup)  to try and redeem ourselves. And go all the way.

“Everyone understands the magnitude of progressing to the next round,” he added. 

“A big club like Chiefs has a chance to make history. Everyone wants to be part of it by progressing and doing well and going to the final and even winning it.” 

Msimango happy to fight

Msimango has been out injured and made his first start for Chiefs this season in the Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch. But the 28 year-old says he is happy to fight for his place in the team. 

RELATED ARTICLES

“This is an ambitions squad, players, coaches and management,” he said. 

“We have made quality signings so coming after injury to a team doing well, it has not been easy. 

ALSO READ: Pirates see off TTM

“But there is motivation, competition brings out the best in you. So far we have done a fantastic job and I want to contribute to that fantastic job. 

“It is nothing but competition (for places) and I am enjoying myself.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

CAF Confederation Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission
Politics Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?
Courts Cat Matlala frustrated as attempt to go back to Gauteng prison stalls, hints at fresh bail bid
News WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant
Courts Court exposes futility of Anele Mda’s appeal against Mbalula: ‘No sound, rational basis’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News