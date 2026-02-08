Chiefs’ Msimango targets Confed Cup after Nedbank Cup exit

'A big club like Chiefs has a chance to make history,' said the Chiefs defender.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says Kaizer Chiefs need to bounce back quickly and take down Al Masry in a key Caf Confederation Cup Group D clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

Chiefs’ Nedbank heartbreak

Amakhosi’s defence of their Nedbank Cup title ended at the first hurdle in midweek as they went down 2-1 at Stellenbosch in the last 32.

Chiefs now have only the Betway Premiership and Confederation Cup to play for this season. And a win at home to the Egyptian side today will put Amakhosi in pole position to make the quarterfinals.

“We were extremely disappointed to be honest,” said Msimango on the 2-1 loss to Stellies.

“Playing the match we played and ending with the result we got. Last season we went all the way to in so to be knocked out in the first round was tough to take.

“But we cannot dwell on it, we have an important game coming up. We have to make sure … we are not defined by that loss. It was a bump in the road but we look forward to the next one (Confed Cup) to try and redeem ourselves. And go all the way.

“Everyone understands the magnitude of progressing to the next round,” he added.

“A big club like Chiefs has a chance to make history. Everyone wants to be part of it by progressing and doing well and going to the final and even winning it.”

Msimango happy to fight

Msimango has been out injured and made his first start for Chiefs this season in the Nedbank Cup loss to Stellenbosch. But the 28 year-old says he is happy to fight for his place in the team.

“This is an ambitions squad, players, coaches and management,” he said.

“We have made quality signings so coming after injury to a team doing well, it has not been easy.

“But there is motivation, competition brings out the best in you. So far we have done a fantastic job and I want to contribute to that fantastic job.

“It is nothing but competition (for places) and I am enjoying myself.”