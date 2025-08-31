Betway PSL

Cardoso urges fans to back Sundowns amid Shalulile milestone

By Katlego Modiba

31 August 2025

"When the team feels that there's no support for the coach, the team doesn't get to the level they need to be," Cardoso said.

Cardoso urges fans to back Sundowns amid Shalulile milestone

Miguel Cardoso, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during press conference after the Betway Premiership 2025/26 game against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 30 August 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has once again stressed the importance of Peter Shalulile after the Namibian striker wrote his name into the history books by breaking Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing PSL goalscoring record.

Shalulile struck the only goal in Sundowns’ 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, a result that also eased some of the pressure on Cardoso. 

The decisive finish took the forward’s career tally to 130 goals in South African football, surpassing Nomvethe’s mark of 129. His goals have come across spells with both Highlands Park and the Brazilians.

It was a particularly meaningful moment for the 31-year-old, who struggled for game time at the back end of last season. He was only limited to just 13 minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“Peter is a very important player for the club, the coach and for everybody. We should just remember that we also have the best number nines in the team,” Cardoso said.

“Lebo Mothiba is coming back, he’s a very good player and he was playing in France in the best teams there. He’s still not in a level to be in the 11 and start the matches. Iqraam Rayners was not the top goal scorer last season but he was second behind Lucas Ribeiro.

“The competition is very hard and it’s not that there’s a problem with Peter but we need to manage the players. If he plays, it’s because I trust him. There’s not a single player at Sundowns that I don’t trust, otherwise they would not be here.”

Cardoso has come under fire from sections of the Masandawana faithful and even club legends, particularly after leaving Shalulile as an unused substitute in the goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs last week. 

“It’s important for people to understand that supporting the team is also supporting Peter. Supporting the coach should be also about supporting the team,” he added.

“When the team feels that there’s no support for the coach, the team doesn’t get to the level they need to be. We are very strong inside the club and we have a lot of values that we will not give up on.

“Those values are keeping the team alive and kicking. As much as people want to put the crisis around us, the stronger and courageous we will be and the team is growing and we will get better.”

