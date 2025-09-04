Betway PSL

Chiefs striker Duba reveals death threats

By Jonty Mark

4 September 2025

03:57 pm

'I don't think in the last game I was in my right state of mind,' said Duba

Wandile Duba - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba addressed the media on Wednesdday in Springs. Picture: Backpagepix

Wandile Duba has given an indication of the high pressure of playing for Kaizer Chiefs, saying people have been threatening to kill him on the back of his performances for Amakhosi.

The 21-year-old Amakhosi striker says this was why he missed Chiefs’ most recent match, the 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“It’s just the comments, people coming to your account, commenting threatening to kill you and all that. I don’t think in the last game I was in my right state of mind. So, I didn’t even go to go play,” Duba told reporters on Wednesday at the Nedbank multipurpose court handover at Phulong Secondary School in Springs.

The Chiefs marksman added that most of the criticism doesn’t affect him.

“Being criticised is part of the job. If you do good, they talk, and if you do bad, they still talk. So I just need to focus on what I do best,” he said.

“These things don’t frustrate me that much, so I usually just talk to my brother, and he always guides me. At times, I feel like sending a text back after getting a negative comment or someone swearing at me.”

