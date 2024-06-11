Former Bafana star set for Cape Town move?

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could find himself in Cape Town if the rumour mill is anything to go by. His contract with Sekhukhune United comes to an end this month, leading to interest from Cape Town City.

Mokotjo made 28 DStv Premiership appearances for Babina Noko last season, to help them finish in fourth position on the log standings. It was reported that moving back to Europe was a possibility for the former SuperSport United youth product.

Mokotjo spent more than a decade abroad playing mostly in the Dutch league while he also had stints in England and USA before returning to South Africa to play for the Limpopo side.

The Citizens are looking to beef up their midfield ahead of next season and Mokotjo is seen as an ideal candidate to replace Thato Mokeke, who parted way with the club earlier this year.

‘Options open’

“At this point it looks like Cape Town City might win the race for his signature because he hasn’t renewed his contract with Skekhukhune from what I know,” a source close to the player told Mgosi squad.



“Don’t rule out a move back to Europe because Kamo is keeping his options open. He wants a new challenge after doing a good job at Sekhukhune and he brings a wealth of experience that Cape Town City can benefit from.”

Mokotjo played for FC Twente in the Netherland before moving to England where turned out for Brentford for three seasons. He holds both Dutch and South African citizenship.