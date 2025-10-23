OPINION: Cape Town Spurs’ plea for fairness just a smokescreen

Cape Town Spurs’ recent outcry for fairness is less about principle and more about pride and profit.

Perhaps it’s time to revisit how amateur clubs are compensated when professional sides swoop for their brightest talents, but let’s be honest, Cape Town Spurs’ recent outcry for fairness is less about principle and more about pride and profit.

After Advocate Hilton Epstein ruled that academy graduates Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman were free agents, Spurs went into overdrive, painting themselves as victims of a broken system.

Now the club says its future youth development will rely on contributions from parents, agents and private sponsors, a move that reeks of elitism masquerading as sustainability rather than innovation.



Let’s call it what it is, a short-sighted, exclusionary model that threatens to lock out the very children football was meant to uplift. The moment you make parents pay for access, you shut the door on thousands of kids from disadvantaged communities who are the lifeblood of South African football.

The truth is, Spurs’ fight for compensation was never about protecting the broader football ecosystem. It was about protecting their own pockets and bruised egos after losing two talented youngsters for free.

In reality, Spurs have no one to blame but themselves and their defence in the Velebayi and Baartman saga was built on quicksand. Greed clouded their judgment, particularly in Velebayi’s case. Kaizer Chiefs made a reasonable offer for the rising prospect, but Spurs’ hierarchy wanted to squeeze more out of the deal.

Relegation from the Motsepe Foundation Championship stripped them of professional status, making Velebayi and others free agents. Chiefs emerge as the big winners here, and rightly so. They made their approach and walked away when the numbers stopped making sense. Expecting Amakhosi to pay over the odds for a prospect who hadn’t yet proven himself was absurd.

Velebayi was never worth anything north of R10 million. If clubs insist on assigning such inflated values, then let the wages match the price tag. You can’t pay players peanuts and then demand lotto numbers when they move on. For a youngster like Velebayi, a transfer to Chiefs isn’t just about football, it is life-changing from a financial standpoint.

No wonder both Velebayi and Baartman didn’t think twice about jumping ship once Spurs got relegated. Instead, Spurs’ arrogance and greed drove them away. Both players would have been thinking about the package they would have been on had their moves from Spurs gone through.



This whole saga should be a wake-up call to other clubs who think they can hold bigger clubs to ransom. When greed replaces good governance, you lose the moral argument. Spurs’ downfall was self-inflicted.

Their cries for fairness now sound less like justice and more like noise from a club that has only itself to blame. I don’t think playing the victim is the answer either because Spurs owners have been in the game long enough to know how to structure long-term deals that would have benefited them even if Velebayi would have been sold overseas by Chiefs.