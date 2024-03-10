Pirates hero Saleng reveals Riveiro’s message to him

'We were in a rush in the first half, especially in their box, and our decision making was wrong,' said Saleng.

Orlando Pirates two-goals hero Monnapule Saleng says coach Jose Riveiro’s message to him was to go out and enjoy himself in their meeting with rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership Soweto derby on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sundowns stretch unbeaten run to 41 games with Chippa victory

Saleng hasn’t been getting much game time for Pirates this season, despite being their best player in the last campaign.

But the attacking midfielder was the hero for the Sea Robbers, with his two goals helping the club edge their neighbours 3-2 in an entertaining league clash.

Saleng helped the Buccaneers to fight back against Amakhosi, who took the lead twice in the game, before the Buccaneers went on to win.

“First of all I would like to thank the man above for the talent he has given me, I will always honour it. Today’s game was always all about enjoyment. The coach told me to go and enjoy myself and play my football because I haven’t been playing for a long time,” said the former Orbit College FC player.

“It was a derby and I haven’t scored in the derby for a long time. So, it was all about enjoying myself and bringing back my confidence.”

‘We were in a rush’

Having gone into half-time behind, Saleng reveals they had a talk as players to go out and relax so that they can crack Chiefs’ defence.

“During the half time break, they were leading and we had a conversation as a team and told ourselves that we just have to go out there and play our football. We were in a rush in the first half, especially in their box, and our decision making was wrong. So, we just said to each that we should relax and we will get the spaces (to go forward).”

Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson was disappointed with the result, but thanked the supporters for coming in their numbers to the game.

“Firstly, thanks to all the fans for filling up the derby. I hope in your eyes the game was good,” said the Amakhosi mentor.

“When you play the derby there are 90 000 voices … my voice is like nothing. So, you have to have character on the pitch.”

The win was vital for the Buccaneers, who came into this game having played to a 1-1 draw with bottom of the log side Cape Town Spurs in a midweek clash.

Pirates have now collected 33 points in 20 league fixtures, whereas Amakhosi have only accumulated 29 points from the same number of games as the Buccaneers.

The victory has certainly boosted Pirates’ confidence going forward and they now shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup, where they are on a mission to defend the title.

They host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions in the last 16 of the tournament at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Hawks raid Safa House over R1.3 million theft and fraud allegations

Amakhosi, on the other hand, will play Cape Town City in their next fixture after the international break on March 30.