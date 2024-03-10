Daily News Update: Showmax defends Thabo Bester doccie, Heatwave alert, Pravin Gordhan gears to retire

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Gauteng residents had a scorching start to the weekend amid a blazing heatwave.

Meanwhile, Pravin Gordhan is gearing to retire after the upcoming elections.

And in case you haven’t heard, Showmax has defended the public’s right to watch its Thabo Bester documentary, which is soon to be released.

News today: 10 March

If you’ve missed our top stories attending to your weekend obligations, don’t worry we’ll bring you up to speed.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s our selection of our top stories to bring you up to speed.

Gauteng residents brace yet another heatwave

Saws said the heatwave will also affect other provinces. Image: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for yet another heatwave.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said high temperatures would persist until Tuesday.

The heatwave is also expected to reach parts of Limpopo, Free State, North West and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

READ MORE: Heatwave: Gauteng residents warned to brace for scorching weather until next week

Showmax defended public’s right to see Thabo Bester doccie

The four-part investigation of the Tracking Thabo Bester series screens in two halves on Showmax on 15 and 22 March 2024. Photo: Showmax

Showmax has defended the right of the public to watch the upcoming documentary Tracking Thabo Bester.

The streaming platform took a stance after Nandipha Magudumana‘s lawyers demanded a copy of the documentary from the Multichoice Group.

“Given the extremely serious allegations against Bester and his co-accused and the overwhelming public interest in the matter, Showmax believes it is important that members of the public see this programme and form their own view,” said Multichoice

READ FULL STORY: WATCH: Showmax ‘vigorously defends’ publics right to see the Thabo Bester doccie series

Eight suspects arrested in connection with car jamming incidents

Some of the eight suspects police arrested following the robbery of a diplomat in Pretoria on Friday afternoon. Photo: Saps

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have arrested eight suspects in connection with car remote jamming incidents.

This comes after a female diplomat was robbed of her belongings in Pretoria on Friday.

“The suspects are being processed and investigations are underway to determine if they are linked to other armed robberies and car remote jamming incidents,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

READ FULL STORY: Gauteng Police nab eight suspects after diplomat robbed in car remote jamming incident in Pretoria

Police seized fake goods worth millions in Joburg CBD

Image: SAPS

In another takedown operation, the South African Police Service (Saps) seized R9 million worth of counterfeit goods on Friday.

The operation led by Saps’ National Counterfeit Unit led to the uncovering of 11,000 illicit items, in Johannesburg CBD.

Goods including clothing apparel, shoes, watches, handbags and sunglasses were among the counterfeit items seized.

READ MORE: Joburg CBD takedown: Police seize fake goods worth millions

Pravin Gordon set to retire after elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on 11 December 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sebabatso Mosamo

Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to retire after the upcoming elections in May.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) confirmed on Friday, that Gordhan has expressed his intention to retire from politics when the current administration wraps up.

“The announcement is intended to set in motion processes to ensure a smooth transition for the minister and the department as it is often the case at the end of every administration,” DPE said.

READ FULL STORY: Pravin Gordhan wants ‘smooth transition’ as he retires from politics

KykNET Fiesta Awards celebrated the arts

Winners at the 14th kykNET Fiesta Awards / Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht

In case you missed it, the KykNET Fiesta Awards recently took place in Cape Town.

This year’s star-studded ceremony also honoured Tobie Cronjé and Dr Ismail Mohamed for their lifelong contributions to the arts.

Welcoming the award, Cronjé said: “I don’t feel like a legend. I feel I didn’t really do anything to deserver it, I just did my job.”

READ MORE: Afrikaans performing arts celebrated at 14th kykNET Fiesta Awards

Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby ratings

Monnapule Saleng (back to the pic) is congratulated by Pirates teammates after scoring against Chiefs. Pic: Backpagepix

Lastly, Orlando Pirates beat all time rival team Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

Thousands of fans gathered at FNB Stadium to witness the highly anticipated match which ended in a 3-1 final score.

READ FULL STORY: Orlando Pirates Soweto derby ratings – Saleng is the star of the show