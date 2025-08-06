‘It was a dream debut’ – Basadien wants more game time at Downs

'Maybe I wanted to get more minutes but for now it's good to get some touches on the ball and play with the guys,' said Basadien.

New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Fawaaz Basadien has his sights set on earning regular minutes after making his debut in the Brazilians’ emphatic 4-0 win over Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarter-final last Sunday.

Basadien’s first Sundowns showing

The 28-year-old defender, who joined Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC during the current transfer window, came off the bench with just 12 minutes remaining, replacing Zuko Mdunyelwa at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi – we are all gunning for Cardoso’s Sundowns

By then, the hosts had already wrapped up the result, with Iqraam Rayners netting a brace, along with an own goal by Bay defender Simphiwe Mcineka and a late strike from Siyabonga Mabena.

Basadien is now aiming to cement his place in the squad as he looks to boost his chances of a Bafana Bafana call-up ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this December.

“I enjoyed every single minute of it. As soon as I came in, the guys wanted to give me the ball. Maybe, I wanted to get more minutes but for now it’s good to get some touches on the ball and play with the guys,” Basadien told the Sundowns media team.

“The target is to play regularly and help the team achieve more, win more trophies but my main thing is just to help the team. By that I mean helping them keep clean sheets and getting assists by trying to reach the team’s objectives and winning titles as well.”

After his arrival at Stellenbosch in 2022, Basadien quickly became a key member of the squad and played a vital role in their Carling Knockout Cup success in 2023.

Basadien’s move to Chloorkop sees him follow a familiar path, with former Stellies teammates Jayden Adams and Iqraam Rayners also having joined the Betway Premiership champions last season.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to make my debut for such a club as Mamelodi Sundowns and I was looking forward to it,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach confident Mofokeng will stay despite transfer talk

“Once I got inside the field, my teammates made me feel comfortable and they just wanted me to get a touch of the ball and get comfortable on the ball. It was a dream debut for me and I couldn’t wait for it. I’ve been looking forward to it and fortunately it happened.”