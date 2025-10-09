Opinion: Leadership void threatens to undo Chiefs’ promising start

The longer this leadership vacuum persists, the more the team’s mini-crisis will fester.

It’s remarkable how quickly fortunes can change in football. Not long ago, Kaizer Chiefs were the talk of the town, earning praise for all the right reasons after starting the new PSL season in scintillating form.



Three consecutive Betway Premiership wins had their supporters dreaming again, as everything appeared to be heading in the right direction.

Early promise fades

Winning four of their opening five matches suggested that Amakhosi finally had the right blend of balance, confidence and tactical direction to mount a serious challenge for Premiership honours. However, that early momentum has evaporated.

Chiefs have failed to win a domestic fixture since then, suffering two defeats and two draws across all competitions. Their only victory in that period came in the CAF Confederation Cup against Angolan side Kabuscorp SCP, hardly the kind of form expected from a club of Chiefs’ stature.

Uncertainty in the dugout

As the FIFA break offers a pause for reflection, one hopes the Chiefs hierarchy are using this window to restore order within the technical team. Since the departure of coach Nasreddine Nabi, cracks have begun to widen.



To be frank, the club erred by allowing Nabi’s tenure to drag on for as long as it did. His Nedbank Cup triumph flattered to deceive, and it bought him more time than his performances truly warranted.

The decision to part ways came too late, and the consequences are now plain to see. That said, the ongoing uncertainty is even more damaging. If Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze are to continue leading the team for the rest of the campaign, that clarity must be communicated.

Players perform best when they know who is in charge, whether it’s a caretaker duo or a long-term appointment. The silence from Naturena’s boardroom has only deepened confusion and fuelled speculation. Fans are left frustrated, and analysts are guessing what the real issues might be.

Authority under question

The longer this leadership vacuum persists, the more the team’s mini-crisis will fester. From the outside looking in, it’s evident that the players’ belief in the current setup is fading. Fiacre Ntwari’s refusal to come off against Stellenbosch FC was a glaring symptom of that breakdown. His decision to defy the bench’s instructions and remain on the pitch before the penalty shoot-out exposed a worrying lack of authority in the technical area.

No successful team can function without structure and clear leadership. Right now, it appears that whatever Kaze and Youssef are saying simply isn’t resonating with the players. Chiefs’ early exit from the Carling Knockout should be a loud wake-up call to the powers that be. The club urgently needs an authoritative head coach and a steady hand to guide the dressing room.

Time for decisive action

If the uncertainty continues, this season could quickly spiral out of control. Chiefs have been here before, and history shows that prolonged instability never ends well. It’s time for strong decisions, firm leadership and renewed direction before what began as a promising season becomes yet another chapter of frustration and regret.