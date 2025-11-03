Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Sundowns to face off with Rulani in Champions League

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

3 November 2025

02:53 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Mokwena was assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane when Sundowns won their only Champions League title up to now in 2016. 

Caf Champions League group stage draw

The draw for the Caf Champions League group stages was conducted in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns and Rulani Mokwena are set for an emotional reunion after Masandawana were drawn to face Algerian giants MC Alger in Group C of this season’s Caf Champions League. 

ALSO READ: Chiefs get Egyptian double act in Confed Cup

Mokwena left Sundowns to join Wydad Casablanca at the start of last season, moving on to take over at MC Alger ahead of the new campaign. 

Rulani’s fast start

The former Sundowns head coach has got off to a fast start with MC Alger, who are flying in the Algerian top flight and have reached the Champions League group stages. 

There promises to be plenty of chatter flying back and forth ahead of the games between MC Alger and the Brazilians. 

Mokwena was assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane when Sundowns won their only Champions League title up to now in 2016. 

He won four Betway Premiership titles, the CAF African Football League, one MTN8 and one Nedbank Cup either as solo head coach or joint head coach of Masandawana. 

Mokwena’s spell at Wydad was not smooth sailing. He took over a side in need of a turnaround after failing to make it into continental competition for the 2024/25 season. But he left before the season ended amid rumours of unpaid salaries, and missed out on coaching Wydad at the Fifa Club World Cup in the USA. 

MC Alger have won five and drawn one of their first six league games of the season, and are a point behind the two sides above them – MC Oran and Olympiqie Akbou – but have four games in hand. 

They did make hard work of qualifying for the group stages, winning on the away goals rule after a 1-1 away draw with Cameroon’s Colombe Sportive was followed by a goalless draw at home in the second leg. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Al Hilal of Sudan are also in Group C, along with DR Congo’s FC St Eloi Lupopo. Lupopo stunned Orlando Pirates on penalties in Orlando to reach the group stages. 

Sundowns hold the edge

Sundowns and Al Hilal are familiar foes, meeting three years in a row in the group stages of the Champions League between 2021 and 2023. 

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso predicts tight Premiership battle

The Tshwane giants did not lose to their Sudanese opponents in that time, winning four and drawing two of their six meetings. 

Al Hilal did prevail over Sundowns in the final qualifying round for the group stages of the 2008 Caf Confederation Cup, winning 4-3 on aggregate. 

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Rulani Mokwena

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mashaba will only step in as ActionSA’s Joburg mayoral candidate as a last resort
News ‘I had no idea who he was’: Gauteng Traffic Police deny using helicopter to interfere with KT Molefe’s arrest
South Africa Trump has ‘prioritised’ refugee admissions for Afrikaners, US State Department says
South Africa The way South Africa elects its president is ‘wrong’, Mbeki says
Politics Mchunu: ‘buck stops with Cyril’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now