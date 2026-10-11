OPINION: MTN8 triumph gives Sundowns psychological edge

Now, the tables may be turning, with Pirates facing the same challenge Sundowns had coming into the 2026-27 PSL season.

Mamelodi Sundowns have gained an early psychological advantage over Orlando Pirates following their 2-0 MTN8 triumph, but the big question is whether the Buccaneers can bounce back or whether the Brazilians are preparing to reclaim their domestic dominance.

Sundowns and Pirates show why they are the best in SA

There is little doubt that Sundowns and Pirates are currently the two best teams in South African football. Their meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night reinforced that belief, with both sides showcasing the quality and attacking intent.

However, while the MTN8 final was decided on the night, its psychological impact could extend well beyond the competition itself. For Pirates, the immediate challenge is how they respond to this setback.

The defeat could galvanise the Buccaneers and strengthen their determination to defend their Betway Premiership title. Alternatively, it could plant seeds of doubt at a time when they need to maintain their momentum.

It is a situation Sundowns know all too well. Last season, I predicted that Pirates would eventually end Sundowns’ eight-year winning run to an end. Pirates’ success was a culmination of years of gradually chipping away at Sundowns’ dominance, beating them in the 2023 MTN8 final and the Nedbank Cup decider in 2024.

Those achievements represented a growing statement of intent from a team determined to challenge what had appeared to be an unbreakable Sundowns dynasty. Now, the tables may be turning, with Pirates facing the same challenge Sundowns had coming into the 2026-27 PSL season, to prove they have the mental strength to respond when their dominance is threatened.

Losing the league has fuelled Masandawana

What is becoming increasingly apparent this early in the season is that losing the league title to Pirates appears to have fuelled Sundowns’ determination to reassert their authority over domestic football.

Their MTN8 triumph suggests they will be eager to build on that momentum as they pursue further silverware, including defending the CAF Champions League. Domestically, the big question remains on whether Pirates can prove that last season’s league triumph was not a flash in the pan.

Can the Buccaneers establish themselves as a dominant force in their own right, or are Sundowns preparing to launch another era of domestic supremacy? For now, the Brazilians appear to have the upper hand. The MTN8 final may be just one game, but the psychological advantage it has sparked could prove crucial.