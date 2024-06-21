OPINION: Pirates’ Mofokeng is good enough for Europe

Expect the debate to rage on long after the PSL footballer of the season has been named on Sunday. This is, after all, the biggest individual prize in South African football. I’ve stated before in my opinion that Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has done more than enough to be crowned the new king of the domestic game.

Whoever scoops the coveted gong amongst the three nominees that include Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners and Williams’ Sundowns teammate Teboho Mokoena, will once again divide opinions.



Having said that, I think we can all unanimously agree that Orlando Pirates rising youngster Relebohile Mofokeng deserves to win the Young Footballer of the Season award after a breakthrough season in the DStv Premiership.

He played like a seasoned professional and took the premiership by storm. This leads me to my next point about whether or not the 19-year-old is ready for a move abroad, with Scottish giants Rangers reportedly chasing his signature. I was pleasantly blown away by how highly-rated Mofokeng is when reading several UK publications who are reporting on the possible transfer.

It got me questioning why there are still doubts if he has what it takes to make it overseas. I think he should spread his wings and fly high if the interest is concrete from one of Scotland’s powerhouses.



He has what it takes and he’s good enough to make the grade. I don’t buy the notion that he’s young and still needs to develop here in South Africa. He can still further his football development at a higher level. It happens regularly with young Brazilian footballers who leave the comfort of their own homes early for greener pastures.



There’s an adaptation period for every player that moves to a new environment and I think it’s better that the attacking midfielder takes the leap of faith while he’s still a teenager to settle and then showcase his talent on a big stage like the UEFA Champions League because Rangers are regulars in the competition.



We marvel at players like Vinicius Junior but we quickly forget that he moved to Real Madrid as a raw talent that has now been refined to be a world superstar. There are other examples that are closer to home like that of Delron Buckley and Steven Pienaar who spread their wings early and later blossomed in their careers.

Natural Progression

The ever-smiling youngster has also made his Bafana Bafana debut so the natural progression would be for him to fly the nation’s flag high and prove that there’s a place for players from the Southern region on the world stage.

The Buccaneers chairman Dr Irvin Khoza is a reasonable man and I’m certain that he will do what’s right for the new darling of the Sea Robbers, if the offer makes sense. It would be a sight to behold to witness the twinkle-toed dribbling wizard strutting his stuff on a cold night at the Ibrox during a Uefa Champions League match.