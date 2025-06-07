Bafana’s Broos content despite Tanzania draw

'It was a totally new team, with players who hadn’t played together except for the same team (club),' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos was satisfied with the performance of his new-look Bafana Bafana side, even though they could only manage at goalless draw at home to Tanzania in an international friendly at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Bafana head coach gave several players their senior international debuts in the match, as Bafana defended well, but failed to create much against a well-organised Taifa Stars.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘About eight jerseys’

“After every game we give a jersey to each player getting his first cap,” said Broos.

“I think today we gave out about eight jerseys. It was a totally new team, with players who hadn’t played together except for the same team (club).

“So it was not easy, and that is why I said before the game that the result was not important. We wanted to win, and we could have, we had chances. But the performance was more important. And I am happy with what I saw today.”

Of the Bafana players who started Friday’s match, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, captain Fawaaz Basadien, Pirates duo Thalente Mbatha and Patrick Maswanganyi and forward Oswin Appollis could be considered regulars in the Bafana squad.

“The defence, without Basadien, all the rest was new,” added Broos.

“Even Ricardo (Goss), he is always with us but it is always Ronwen (Williams) who is playing. In the midfielder (Simphiwe) Selepe was now, up front (Tshepang) Moremi was new, (Ashley) Cupido was new. What can I ask more than the performance we put up tonight? It was very positive for me and I hope to see the same thing on Tuesday and that we win.

‘A better feeling’

“It is a better feeling when you win.”

Bafana will play Mozambique in another friendly at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, where Broos is expected to give even more players their senior national team debuts.