OPINION: Will project Berg come back to haunt Sundowns?

With just a few weeks before the new season gets underway, will the decision to change the coach come back to haunt Sundowns?

In a curious case of whose project is it anyway? Mamelodi Sundowns fans are left with more questions than answers ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

The power struggle between Rulani Mokwena and Flemming Berg finally culminated in the former leaving Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday due to the strained relationship. The bone of contention was over the control of transfer dealings at the Brazilians.



In the end, the sporting director won the battle and that wouldn’t have happened without the club’s hierarchy siding with him above Mokwena.



I’m certain Sundowns management have a logical explanation on why they backed the Dane over long-serving Mokwena, who first joined the club as a junior coach and worked his way up to the top.



To the Masandawana faithful who are confused by the latest developments at the club, buckle up.



Due to the oddly private nature of Berg, it’s even more difficult to understand his vision and where the club is headed.



The Dane rarely speaks in public or has accepted interview requests from the media since his arrival at the club in 2022.



Sundowns fans deserve answers and not carefully worded statements. It’s time for Berg to open up and take them into his confidence about the way forward. The same can be said about Downs chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, who is also media shy.



Mokwena delivered two league titles as a sole head coach and that should have given him more than enough credit to have a say on recruitment strategy.

IThe argument will always be that he failed to deliver the big fish – the Caf Champions League.

However, I think we can all agree that his departure has nothing to do with results, but rather a personality contest.