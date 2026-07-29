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Orlando Pirates aiming for another treble this season, says Sibisi

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

29 July 2026

12:56 pm

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"We have to keep the standards," said the Pirates captain.

Orlando Pirates aiming for another treble this season, says Sibisi

Nkosinathi Sibisi during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 Orlando Pirates Media Open Day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi says it is important for the Buccaneers to maintain the high standards they set last season.

The Buccaneers claimed a treble last season, which comprised the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership.

Speaking to the media at Rand Stadium ahead of their opening league fixture against newly promoted Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday at 3pm, Sibisi said they will consider anything less than a treble this coming season a failure.

“I think we as players, we have prepared, we’ve had time. It’s not much, you know, because I think preseason this time around has been quite short. “But I think we’ve covered everything that we need to cover,” said Sibisi.

“We’ve played the preparation games, and I think it wasn’t a matter of the results. It was just a matter of seeing combinations, you know, see what works, see what’s not working, and only try and improve and try to bring the new players within the squad.

“And as I said before, I think that process is coming along very well. I think the coach has also said that we shouldn’t rush some of the players because it won’t be the case that every time, we have a Rele (Mofokeng), we have a (Mbekezeli) Mbokazi, [or] we have a Mohau (Nkota) that just gets going as soon as it’s touch ball,” added Sibisi.

Sibisi warns new Pirates signings

Sibisi also warned the new signings to try and hit the ground running, saying they might not have too much time to prove themselves.

Pirates have so far announced the signings of Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Ghampani Lungu, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Matome Mmolai and Sebastian Pedersen.

“Some of these players need time. Unfortunately for them though it’s a bit of a two-way street because we know with our supporters they always want us to deliver, and I think the tone has been set with the three titles that we’ve won including the league.

“So, anything shorter than that I think would be a failure for us. We have to keep the standards and we’re just here to help the coach in order for him to implement what he’s trying to implement and help integrate the younger players into the crew,” concluded Sibisi.

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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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