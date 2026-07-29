OPINION – Da Cruz’ mixed messages are not helping Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs' new head coach caused controversy with his post-game comments after the Toyota Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has barely stepped into his role at Naturena, and already he is flip-flopping on whether Amakhosi can challenge for this season’s Betway Premiership title.

Chiefs want to win everything, or do they?

Ahead of the Toyota Cup win over Scottland FC last weekend, Da Cruz told reporters at the Chiefs Village that his side would be going all out to win every trophy on offer in the coming season. After the unconvincing 1-0 win at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium, however, the Frenchman appeared to have changed his tune.

Da Cruz effectively said that Chiefs could not challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns without squad reinforcements. The Chiefs head coach has indicated that he wants four more attacking players to be signed by Chiefs. The problem is that with the start of the season just a few days away, none of these players have been signed.

Stellenbosch’s Langelihle Phili is clearly a target, but the asking price seems to be a sticking point. There have been links with Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko, but nothing concrete as yet.

Was Da Cruz sending a not-so-subtle message to Chiefs’ management to get these deals over the line, having not been impressed with what he saw on Sunday?

It is reasonable to ask why Chiefs hired Da Cruz, if they do not think he can challenge for the title this season. Amakhosi, after all, finished third in the Betway Premiership last season under co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Potential tensions

Why get rid off the pair if they do not now want Chiefs to fight Pirates and Sundowns all the way? It is hard to look at Da Cruz’ comments and not predict a potential clash between the head coach and management early in the campaign. Were promises made over new signings that have not been met?

Maybe the signings will start to come in and Da Cruz will be a happy man before the transfer deadline. If not, however, one can certainly see tense times ahead. In the meantime, the Chiefs head coach would surely be better off sending a more positive message about the players he does have in his squad.