Orlando Pirates announce new signing

Pirates confirmed Sigomoshe's signing via a statement shared on their social media platforms.

Orlando Pirates have bolstered their right-back options with the signing of Bulelani Sigomoshe from Milford FC.

In recent weeks, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had expressed concern about a lack of cover in that position following the departure of Deano Van Rooyen, who has since joined rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

And Sigomoshe’s acquisition is seen as a response from the club management to the coach’s concern.

Pirates confirmed Sigomoshe’s signing via a statement shared on their social media platforms.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Bulelani Sigomoshe from Milford Football Club,” read the club statement.

“The 26-year-old right-back joins the Buccaneers with immediate effect, adding further depth and competition to the Club’s defensive options.

“Sigomoshe’s acquisition forms part of the Club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the playing squad as the Buccaneers continue to pursue their objectives across all competitions.

“The defender will link up with the technical team and his new teammates immediately as he begins the next chapter of his career in the famous black and white.|

“Orlando Pirates welcomes Bulelani to the Buccaneers family and wishes him every success at the Club.”

Sigomoshe made his professional debut with Milford FC in the 2023/24 season, and he made 88 appearances and scored 12 goals during his time under Dr Xhanti Pupuma.