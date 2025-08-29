Orlando Pirates make decision on Katlego Otladisa

Betway PSL

By Khaya Ndubane

29 August 2025

The 28-year-old winger is now free to join any club of his choice.

Orlando Pirates have released Katlego Otladisa Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have parted ways with winger Katlego Otladisa.

Pirates announced Otladisa’s departure on their social media, wishing him all the best in his next chapter of his career.

“Thank you, Katlego Otladisa. We wish you the very best in your next chapter,” read a post on X from Pirates.

The 28-year-old winger is now free to join any club of his choice.

Otladisa joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants at the start of the 2023/24 season after his impressive displays for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. However, he struggled to break into the starting line-up.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Otladisa made only 12 appearances and failed to scre a goal or make any assist.

Last season, he spent the second round of the campaign on loan at Sekhukhune United, where he played nine league games and scored one goal.

After the expiry of his loan deal, Otladisa returned to Pirates, but the club opted not to keep him.

