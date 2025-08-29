OPINION: Sundowns fans sing a new tune: Cardoso on borrowed time

Cardoso is not without fault, but right now he is being hung out to dry by his generals.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso struck a poor note in his post-match press conference after Wednesday night’s goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium. His heated exchanges with the media were perhaps ill-advised, but in fairness, context matters.

Sundowns’ Cardoso left all alone

The chants of “Cardoso must go” from Masandawana fans were still ringing loud in his ears when he faced reporters, so it’s no surprise that emotions got the better of him. Cardoso didn’t quite hit the right notes when responding to questions from members of the fourth estate, but where is the true conductor of the choir at Chloorkop? Where is Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg in all this chaos?

Cardoso is not without fault, but right now he is being hung out to dry by his generals. I’ve said before in this column that Berg is not helping his cause by failing to communicate with the passionate fan base. What is happening now, with supporters calling for heads to roll, is a direct consequence of the disconnect between the club and its people.

Not singing the same tune

They are clearly not singing from the same hymn sheet, and the coach is left to face the music while Berg and the rest of the management remain silent in the shadows. The club’s cryptic statement on the rebellious Lucas Ribeiro virtually said nothing, and only highlighted how poorly the leadership engages with fans.

Khuliso Mudau has returned to training, but no update has been issued about his status. Posting a picture is not communication and Cardoso has to dance around these uncertainties every time he engages with the media.

It now feels like the Portuguese coach knows time is running out. When fans turn against a coach, there is usually only one outcome. After the Chiefs draw, Cardoso tried to argue that true supporters still back him, but the growing discontent can’t be ignored. You can’t separate the fan base, this is not Clash of the Choirs. This is a club that has dominated the Betway Premiership for eight years, and the standards are higher.

Unhappy fans

Yes, the reigning champions remain unbeaten in open play this season, but results are not the only measure. Supporters are unhappy with the performances. The absence of Ribeiro and Mudau has hurt the team’s rhythm. If this is indeed a rebuilding phase, then Berg, as the architect of the project, should have long taken the fans into his confidence.

This discontent has been building for some time. In truth, it must be laid at Berg’s door. He sacked Rulani Mokwena who only lost once in 30 league games under mysterious circumstances. Even now, supporters have no explanation for that decision and such blatant disregard only fuels distrust.

As much as Cardoso has his shortcomings, the blame can’t rest solely on his shoulders even though he will ultimately take the fall for this misalignment. The 53-year-old must sing for his supper, so don’t expect him to criticise the man who gave him the cushy job.

Either way, the trust between the club and its fans has been broken. Unless there is transparency and leadership from the top, the axe will eventually fall, and Cardoso will be the casualty.