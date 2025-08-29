Mngqithi – Arrows need no motivation to face Chiefs

'With Chiefs, the intrinsic motivation is high, you just have to control the anxiety,' said the Arrows head coach.

Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says there is no need to motivate his players for an opponent like Kaizer Chiefs.

Arrows will host Amakhosi in the Betway Premiership on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Mngqithi’s Arrows boost

Mngqithi’s side will go into the game boosted by a late winner in their 2-1 win at home to Magesi FC on Wednesday.

“For the Chiefs game, I don’t think it is up to me to motivate them, unlike for the game against Magesi,” Mngqithi told reporters.

“For the Magesi game you have to did deep and make them understand how important the game is.

“With Chiefs, the intrinsic motivation is high, you just have to control the anxiety.

“When the motivation is high there is a high chance of anxiety and that is the enemy of technical execution.

“It is (also) a motivation to have won this match (against Magesi) but even if we lost, when you are playing this match the level of motivation is naturally high.

“I am just happy the boys are beginning to collect points and that will make them believe.”

Arrows did beat Chiefs 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in March, with Nduduzo Sibiya and Knox Mutizwa getting the goals. Yusuf Maart netted for Chiefs.

Maart has since left Amakhosi while Mutizwa was reportedly sacked by Arrows in May.

Chiefs relieved?

Chiefs may well be privately relieved that Mutizwa, who has the habit of scoring against them, will not be there on Saturday.

Ivorian striker Junior Dion will be one for Chiefs to look out for on Saturday however. The 31 year-old former AmaZulu front man has three goals in three match so far for Arrows.

This includes the winner in a 1-0 win at home to Richards Bay and the first goal in Arrows’ win over Magesi on Wednesday.

‘We will get there’

“We started the game quite well, but we were very erratic in our actions, especially in the final third,” added Mngqithi on the Magesi game.

“That opens up to us being exploited by the opponents, when we don’t take out moments.

“I am not yet happy with out performance. We can do better, but I am sure with time, we will get there.”