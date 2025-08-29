Tebogo Potsane finds new home after Kaizer Chiefs exit

Potsane will be looking to revive his football career at Siwelele after his unsuccessful stay at Chiefs.

As expected, Tebogo Potsane has completed his move to Siwelele FC following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.

Earlier this week, Phakaaathi reported that Potsane was close to joining Siwelele after impressing the club’s technical team at training.

Now the club has confirmed that the 31-year-old winger has joined the club.

“Tebogo Potsane is Green and White. Welcome home. Taba Taba Ke Mmala,” read a post on Siwelele official X account on Friday.



Potsane will be looking to revive his football career at Siwelele after his unsuccessful stay at Chiefs where he made just 19 appearances in two seasons, having joined Amakhosi from Royal AM in 2023.

His stay at Chiefs was hampered by injuries and a lack of game time, which ultimately led to his departure.