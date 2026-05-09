Orlando Pirates rout hapless Magesi to keep title hopes alive

Pirates are now on 65 points, three behind Sundowns, but they have a game in hand.

Orlando Pirates handed Magesi FC a 3-0 drubbing at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night to keep their Betway Premiership title hopes alive.

Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ dramatic 7-4 win in the eleven goal thriller, the Buccaneers needed a convincing victory against Magesi to keep their title dream alive.

And Pirates responded in the best way they could by walloping bottom-placed ORBIT and thereby made sure that they stay in the driving seat in as far as the Betway Premiership title race is concerned.



Pirates are now on 65 points, three behind Sundowns, but they have a game in hand. Sundowns have only one game, while Pirates have two.



Patrick Maswanganyi gave the Buccaneers the perfect start to the match when he gave the lead in as early as the eighth minute. Following a nice move from the back, Maswanganyi collected the ball just outside the Magesi penalty box and dribbled his way past a couple of players before coolly putting the ball past Mbali Tshabalala to put Pirates in the lead.

Tshabalala did well to deny Oswin Appollis from the set-piece in the 18th minute as the Buccaneers continued to put Dikwena tsa Meetse under pressure as they looked for the second goal.

The Buccaneers didn’t have to wait long though for the second goal and they got it through Oswin Appollis in the 15th minute following another great move from the visitors.

Magesi were awarded a free kick in a promising positive position in the 25th minute, but Pirates did well to clear the danger.

Despite their dominance, Pirates were unable to add to their goal tally and they led 2-0 at the half-time break.

The Buccaneers started the second half on a high note as they look to score more goals and keep their healthy goal-difference.

They were awarded for their consistent pressure in the 59th minute when they were awarded a penalty by referee Thando Ndzandzeka following a foul on Sebelebele. Appollis stepped up and coolly put the ball past Tshabalala.

Three minutes before that, Relebohile Mofokeng came close to scoring the third goal for Pirates when he spotted Tshabalala off his line, but his shot landed on the roof of the net.



Pirates went on to keep their clean sheet and it was goalkeeper Sipho Chaine’s record-breaking 19th clean sheet.