Orlando Pirates tired of being Sundowns' 'bridesmaids'

“We kind of let ourselves down the last two to three seasons," says Chaine.

Despite a shaky start, Sipho Chaine remains optimistic that Orlando Pirates can win the Betway Premiership title this season.



After beginning the season with back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants, the Buccaneers bounced with three wins in a row to move up the table. They beat Stellenbosch FC and Orbit College FC 1-0 at home before handing Chippa United a 3-0 drubbing away in Ggeberha.



Having been ‘bridesmaids’ to Mamelodi Sundowns for the past three seasons, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine feels Pirates let themselves down by not winning the league title.



“We kind of let ourselves down the last two to three seasons when we felt like we could have gone a step further than what we did. The biggest one that everyone is looking for is the league, and it’s not different this season,” said Chaine during a conversation with Robert Marawa on 947 FM.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) postponed Pirates’ midweek game against Magesi FC as they will play Lioli FC of Lesotho in the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday at 3pm.



Their next league game is against struggling Siwelele FC who are yet to register a win in the Betway Premiership this season. Lehlohonolo Seema suffered a 2-0 loss to Durban City at the Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday night.



The loss saw Siwelele slip down to the 13th spot after registering their fourth defeat of the season.



Pirates on the other hand are sixth on log with nine points after five games, They trail log leaders Sekhukhune United by seven points, but have a game in hand Babina Noko.