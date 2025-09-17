Tinkler praises ‘outstanding’ Chiefs-slayer Grobler

'His tactical prowess is high, it is not difficult for him to understand a game plan and he proved that tonight,' said the Sekhukhune head coach.

Sekhukhune United head coach Eric Tinkler was delighted with the performance of Bradley Grobler after the striker’s brace against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday sent Babina Noko back to the top of the Betway Premiership.

United stunned Amakhosi 3-1 at FNB Stadium and there could be no argument over who was Man-of-the-Match. The 37 year-old Grobler, despite not training ahead of the game because of a chest infection, scored two superbly-taken goals and laid on an assist for Thabang Monare.

Tinkler – ‘We looked a threat’

“Bradley was outstanding,” said Tinkler after the match.

“Not only with his two goals but with his aerial ability, winning headers, combining and finding other players on transition. We looked a threat and they (Chiefs) struggled to deal with us.”

Grobler is proving an astute acquisition for Sekhukhune, who signed him this season after SuperSport United sold their franchise to Siwelele FC.

The former SuperSport and Platinum Stars striker already has six goals and an assist in nine appearances for Tinkler’s side this season. Grobler also clearly likes playing Chiefs – he has now scored 12 times against Amakhosi in his professional career.

Grobler and the likes of Thabang Monare and Linda Mntambo bring a wealth of invaluable experience to the team.

While Sekhukhune trained diligently to take on Chiefs, Grobler relied on video footage ahead of the game.

“We knew it would be extremely tough but we came up with a game plan and worked on it during the week,” said Tinkler.

“When the moments came we took our opportunities.

‘I am proud of the boys’

“We knew we would have to suffer and work hard but most important was dealing with that and coming through it and utilising the opportunities we created … I am proud of the boys. What we did in training came out on the pitch. That is how I judge myself as a coach.

“We film sessions and even though he (Grobler) was not at training we showed him clips,” added Tinkler.

“He is a seasoned professional and not someone who needs to be developed. His tactical prowess is high, it is not difficult for him to understand a game plan and he proved that tonight.”

Tinkler, meanwhile, says it is far too early to think Sekhukhune can compete with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Premiership title.

“Our job is we want to close the gap, that was our objective at the beginning of the season. Can we collect more points and make life difficult for Sundowns? It is premature to say we can compete for the league six games in.”