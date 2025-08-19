Former Orlando Pirates and Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40

Ndoro was affectionately known as ‘Fire’ during his playing days.

The football fraternity is in mourning following the death of former Orlando Pirates and Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro, who has died at the age of 40.

Ndoro, affectionately known as ‘Fire’ during his playing days, passed away on Monday evening after a long battle with illness.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker, Tendai Ndoro (2015–2017),” the club said.

“The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ndoro has been battling diabetes since 2021. His struggles with the disease led to his retirement from football in 2020 due to eyesight issues.

Career

Ndoro, who was born in Bulawayo, rose to prominence with Chicken Inn in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, where his eye for goal earned him widespread recognition.

His football skills took him to Mzansi, joining Mpumalanga Black Aces before moving to Orlando Pirates in 2015.

He also had a short stint at Saudi club Al-Faisaly, however, his home has always been Pirates.

Ndoro enjoyed his best season with Pirates in the 2016/17 campaign, netting 12 league goals, finishing the campaign just one goal behind the top scorer in the Absa Premiership, Lebo Manyama of Cape Town City.

He made 14 appearances for Zimbabwe and was also part of the Warriors squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in 2017.

Tributes

Tributes have been pouring in for Ndoro since his passing.

The South African Football Players Union is deeply saddened by the passing of Tendai “Fire” Ndoro. A true talent whose brilliance lit up the game. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones & the football fraternity. Rest in power, Ndoro,” said the South African Football Players Union

