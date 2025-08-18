Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘You cannot be happy about a draw!’

'I congratulate my boys to come back,' the Pirates coach did say, however.

Orlando Pirates will host Stellenbosch on Wednesday in the Betway Premiership, with Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers still looking for their first win of the season.

It has been an inauspicious start for Pirates’ new head coach, though the Buccaneers showed signs of improvement in holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘I am happy for that, that’s it!’

“No you cannot be happy about a draw!,” said Ouaddou after Kamogelo Sebelebele’s late strike had at least prevented a third consecutive defeat.

“I congratulate my boys to come back and equalise and bring at least a draw, and still give us an opportunity to go and win the next game. I am happy for that, that’s it!”

Ouaddou has changed his side around a lot in his first three games in charge, a sign that he is still searching for his best starting XI. On Saturday, Evidence Makgopa got his first start of the season, the striker impressing despite not getting on the scoresheet.

“Makgopa had a great performance. I am very happy with what I have seen,” added Ouaddou.

“Like all his teammates he showed great character today.”

“We have a lot of players. It is not easy for a coach,” said Ouaddou on his team.

“If (Gianni) Infantino changes the law next month (on substitutions) and allows more players on the field, we will be able to make more changes. Everyone is important, all the guys coming in have a chance to perform.

‘We need everyone ready’

“They have to grab it and give everything for the team. We are a big club and will play many competitions and we need everyone ready.”

Stellenbosch, like Pirates, are still searching for a first league win of the season. Steve Barker’s side lost at home to Chiefs and followed that with a 1-1 draw away to Magesi.

They did, however, pick up an impressive 2-0 win in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal against Sekhukhune United on Saturday.