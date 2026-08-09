Sekhukhune edge AmaZulu in seven-goal thriller to reach MTN8 semis

Usuthu join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the competition.

Sekhukhune United edged AmaZulu 4-3 in an entertaining MTN8 quarterfinal match at relatively empty Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



Usuthu join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the competition.



The encounter got off to a lively start with both teams showing desire to get on the ball and move forward.



AmaZulu came close to breaking the deadlock in the 14th minute when Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya found himself with a clear-cut opportunity, but his shot went over the crossbar.



Ngwenya made amends of his earlier miss a few minutes later when he capitalised on a mistake at the back by Sekhukhune and calmly slotting the ball home to give his side the lead.



Babina Noko managed to get back on level terms three minutes before the half-time break when Tshepo Mokoena unleashed a powerful strike from distance that took a big deflection and sailed past Wilfred Kouassi.



The teams were locked at 1-1 at the break.



Four goals were scored in just eight minutes in the opening stages of the second half. Sekhukhune struck twice in quick succession through Givemore Khupe and Ngoanamello Rammala to take a 3-1 lead. Usuthu responded almost immediately, with Ngwenya completing his brace. Just four minutes later, Taariq Fielies completed the comeback by scoring the equaliser.



With neither team managing to score the winner in the 90 minutes of football, the game went into extra-time.



Babina Noko regained the lead through Vuyo Letlapa in the first 15 minutes of etra-time. AmaZulu tried to get back to the game, but the Sekhukhune defence led by Daniel Cardoso, who came in late in the game, stood strong and Babina Noko emerged as winners in the end.



