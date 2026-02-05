Ouaddou eyeing domestic clean sweep ahead of TTM clash

"Nobody has done it before, and it is the sort of motivation to try and go for everything," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has challenged his charges to go for a domestic clean sweep this season.



Having already bagged the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, the Buccaneers are in contention for the Nedbank Cup, where they will face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the last 32 round at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).



Ouaddou’s charges are also currently sitting at the top of the Betway Premiership standings, three points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

‘It is a huge challenge’

Speaking ahead of the clash against TTM, Ouaddou admitted that they want to go for everything in order this season in order to write their names in the club’s history book.



“You have to challenge yourself because football has a short lifespan. Time goes quickly, and you have to be ambitious and leave a name for the club you are playing for.”



Commenting on their Nedbank Cup opponents, Ouaddou said TTM are not a closed book as they have done a thorough homework on the ABC Motsepe League outfit and will not underestimate them.



“It will be an important game for us. We do not underestimate any team in this competition and we are taking it very seriously.

“About our opponents (TTM), I cannot say that we do not know anything about. We have maximum information about that team, and what I can guarantee you is that on Saturday we will have the strongest team to start that game,” added Ouaddou.

Pirates to miss key players

Meanwhile, Pirates will be without defender Lebone Seema when they face TTM. The influential defender is suspended for this clash after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the 2-0 win over AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership clash on Tuesday night.



They will also miss midfielders Sihle Nduli and Selaelo Rasebotja, who are still undergoing injury rehabilitation. But the Buccaneers are expected to make an easy meal of TTM, who are winless in their last four games.