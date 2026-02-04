Pirates coach hails Chaine after clean sheet against AmaZulu

“People think he didn’t have too much to do, but the extra save that he had to make, he did it,” said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was full; of praise for goalkeeper Sipho Chaine after keeping another clean sheet in the 2-0 victory over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

It was Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s 11th clean sheet in the Betway Premiership this campaign after 15 matches, equal with Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen.



Even though Chaine didn’t do much on the night because AmaZulu didn’t threaten the Pirates’ goals that much, he was equal to the task whenever he was called into action. With the score still 1-0 in favour of Pirates, Chaine pulled off a brilliant one-handed save in the 85th minute to make sure that the Buccaneers walked off with maximum points from the game.



“People think he didn’t have too much to do, but the extra save that he had to make, he did it,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The save that he made at the end is what we are asking from the goalkeeper.

“He made sure we did not concede and it allowed us to maybe go for the second goal, maybe if they had scored, maybe it would not be the same game.

“So, I have to give big, big credit to Sipho Chaine and all the players as well,” added the Moroccan coach.



Following their win against Usuthu, Pirates will now shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup where they face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the self-same Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday



Kick-off for that clash is 3pm.