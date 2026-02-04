Chiefs’ Kaze blames ‘avoidable goals’ for shock cup exit

'From the first minute we were not decisive,' Kaze told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said his side paid for a poor start at Cape Town Stadium after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch were 2-0 up inside 23 minute after a penalty from Ibraheem Jabaar and a wonder-strike from Devin Titus.

Chiefs pulled a goal back early in the second half, Flavio Da Silva scoring from the spot, but it was not enough.

“From the first minute we were not decisive,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“We didn’t go into the game with the right attitude and mentality and we conceded avoidable goals.”

The Chiefs co-head coach also bemoaned missed opportunities. Mduduzi Shabalala raced clear of the Stellenbosch defence three times, but was unable to hit the back of the net.

“In the first half we had three one-one-ones with their goalkeeper and didn’t score,” he added.

“Today was one of those days where everything you do is not enough. We created a lot of opportunities in the second half (too) … hit the post. We have to keep out mental strength and look forward to Sunday’s game.”

Chiefs came into this match on the back of four consecutive wins in 2026, but they are now out of the competition they won last year, ending a decade-long trophy drought.

More to play for

On Sunday, Chiefs will take on Egypt’s Al Masry in a key match in Caf Confederation Cup Group D. If Chiefs can beat Al Masry at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, they will have a great chance of reaching the Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Amakhosi also sit third in the Betway Premiership at the halfway stage, just two points behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, and five behind leaders Orlando Pirates.

“Unfortunately we are out of this cup, but we will fight for the rest of the season in the remaining games in the league and the Confederation Cup.”