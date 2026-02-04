PSL

Mofokeng revelling in new Pirates role

4 February 2026

'I think there, in position 10, there is freedom,' he told SuperSport TV.

Relebohile Mofokeng - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates after scoring for against AmaZulu on Tuesday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng says the increased freedom he gets in the number 10 role for Pirates has contributed to his stellar performances of late for the Buccaneers.

Mofokeng magic

Mofokeng turned in a Man-of-the-Match display for Pirates on Tuesday against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, as the Buccaneers moved three points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership.

ALSO READ: PIrates coach hails Chaine after clean sheet against AmaZulu

The 21 year-old netted a rare headed goal in the first half, nodding home from Tshepang Moremi’s cross.

And right at the end of the game, it was Mofokeng’s fierce drive that cannoned off the post, and off unlucky AmaZulu goalkeeper Darren Johnson and into the net for an own goal.

“I think there, in position 10, there is freedom. On the wing, you are close to the lines, so it kind of limits your play,” Mofokeng told SuperSport TV.

“But in position 10, there is so much free space, and you are able to create a lot of chances.”

The Bafana Bafana attacker also spoke excitedly about his headed opener.

 “It was about anticipation, I saw the ball coming and looked around and I was free. I thought this is a chance to score a headed goal once in my career! So I am happy with the goal!”

Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, meanwhile, was happy with his side’s performance against Usuthu. But he did feel they could have done with finishing off their opponent more quickly.

‘A top performance’

“It was a top performance from the boys again and I have to give them credit, playing away against such a good team like AmaZulu, with quality players,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“We started the game exactly like we wanted – to score early and put the pressure on (them). But … I think we could have killed the game earlier to be more comfortable in terms of passing the ball and keeping a clean sheet.

“In the second half we made some slight tactical changes and brought on some players but for 25 minutes we lost control of the game and in that moment we could have conceded.”

ALSO READ: Pirates down AmaZulu to move three points clear

Pirates will now stay in Durban as they will play ABC Motsepe League side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup. 

