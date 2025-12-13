Ouaddou lauds impact players as Mngqithi rues refereeing decisions in CBL final

"We don’t have any substitutes only impact players," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hailed his impact players after his side’s 2-0 victory over the Carling All-Stars on Saturday.



This comes after Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane came off the bench to score the winning goals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.



“You know, since the beginning of the season the impact players have been doing a lot for the club. It’s the philosophy we wanted to implement this season with the club,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“Like I told you, we don’t have any substitutes only impact players and we have seen again today the guys who came today they changed the physiognomy of the match.

“Fantastic goals, but we were patient, it was not easy against All-Stars in the first half. It was difficult to build from the back but we were patient in the second part of the second half.

“Now, we have developed our football we found some space and to get quickly in the box to score. So, it’s fantastic for the players, congratulations to them,” added the Moroccan.



Meanwhile, All Stars coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his team should’ve been awarded at least three penalties in the game.



“I think it was just unfortunate because, in my opinion, on any other day, we could’ve won the game,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.



“We had three, in my opinion, penalty shouts. Our passing game was quite good, and our field occupation was quite good, and we had a lot of verticality and movements that threatened the box and that’s where I thought we created the penalties that I’m talking about.

“From where I was sitting, I’m honestly sure that it was penalties. And If I’m wrong, I will be happy to apologise,” commented Mngqithi.