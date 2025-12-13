PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Ouaddou lauds impact players as Mngqithi rues refereeing decisions in CBL final

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

13 December 2025

10:51 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"We don’t have any substitutes only impact players," said Ouaddou.

Ouaddou hails impact players as Mngqithi rues refereeing decisions in CBL final

Abdeslami Ouaddou, coach of Orlando Pirates during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup match Against the Carling All Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Saturday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hailed his impact players after his side’s 2-0 victory over the Carling All-Stars on Saturday.

This comes after Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane came off the bench to score the winning goals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

ALSO READ: Pirates shoot down All Stars to claim Carling Black Label Cup

“You know, since the beginning of the season the impact players have been doing a lot for the club. It’s the philosophy we wanted to implement this season with the club,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“Like I told you, we don’t have any substitutes only impact players and we have seen again today the guys who came today they changed the physiognomy of the match.

“Fantastic goals, but we were patient, it was not easy against All-Stars in the first half. It was difficult to build from the back but we were patient in the second part of the second half.

“Now, we have developed our football we found some space and to get quickly in the box to score. So, it’s fantastic for the players, congratulations to them,” added the Moroccan.

Meanwhile, All Stars coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his team should’ve been awarded at least three penalties in the game.

“I think it was just unfortunate because, in my opinion, on any other day, we could’ve won the game,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

ALSO READ: Pirates youngster Dansin reflects on award-winning wonder goal

“We had three, in my opinion, penalty shouts. Our passing game was quite good, and our field occupation was quite good, and we had a lot of verticality and movements that threatened the box and that’s where I thought we created the penalties that I’m talking about.

“From where I was sitting, I’m honestly sure that it was penalties. And If I’m wrong, I will be happy to apologise,” commented Mngqithi.

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Moses Mabhida Stadium Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Sport Soweto Marathon runner Dezirée du Plessis dies after being hit by taxi
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Delusional ministers and flashy leaders gaslight as toddler burns
News Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response
Opinion Trump’s claimed peace victories fall apart
News NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp