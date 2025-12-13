Pirates shoot down All Stars to claim Carling Black Label Cup

Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane came off the bench to score the winning goals in the second half.

Orlando Pirates became the first Carling Knockout champions to win the Carling Black Label Cup after beating Carling All Stars 2-0 in the final at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.



Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane came off the bench to score the winning goals in the second half.



While the new-look Pirates looked disjointed for most of the first half, All Stars looked the livelier and created better chances, but were unable to put the ball in the back of the net.



The Manqoba Mngqithi-led side had two penalty calls turned down by the referee in the first half.



Pirates’ goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi was called into action as early as the third minute of the match when he had to fist away Mfundo Vilakazi’s perfectly-floated free kick.



Ndabayithetha Ndlondlo tried his luck from range in the 20th minute, but his shot went just over the crossbar as All Stars continued to pile the pressure on Pirates as they looked for the opener.



Fifteen minutes later, Vilakazi also tried his luck from range, but his shot went wide of goal.



The teams were locked 0-0 at the break.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made two changes at the start of the second half, introducing Abdoulaye Mariko and Radiopane for Makhehlene Makhaula and Yanela Mbuthuma respectively. as he tried to change the complexion of the game.



The Moroccan later introduced Bandile Shandu, Simphiwe Selepe and Luthuli and that proved to be a stroke of genius on his part as it was Luthuli who finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute.



All Stars looked to respond in the 76th minute who dazzled passed a couple of defenders before taking a shot that went over the crossbar.



Radiopane then put the game beyond the All Stars’ reach in the 80th minute when he shoved his way past a defender before beating goalkeeper Naphtali Mokoena with a low shot.



All Stars tried to get a goal towards the end of the game, but it was not to be as they suffered their first defeat in this format of the game.