Pirates youngster Dansin reflects on award-winning wonder goal

Orlando Pirates midfielder Cemran Dansin has reflected on his stunning strike that won him the Betway Premiership Goal of the Month award for November.



Dansin’s well-taken volley from outside the box in Pirates’ 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on 1 November, which also caught global football attention, was voted the best goal for the period under review by an independent judging panel consisting of PSL-accredited journalists and broadcasters.



Speaking to the Pirates media, Dansin said he would never forget the moment he scored this important goal.



“It really means a lot to me because nobody expected me to score such an amazing goal in such an important fixture,” said Dansin. “It was a very special moment for me and it will never be forgotten.”

🏆 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 🏆



Cemran Dansin's brilliant goal for @orlandopirates is the November/December Goal of the Month in the #BetwayPrem 🔝 pic.twitter.com/K603am6zHs — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) December 10, 2025

Dansin has enjoyed a steep rise from youth football to the senior ranks since joining the Buccaneers in the 2023/24 season. His sparkling performances in the DStv Diski Challenge earned him a spot in the first team during the final stretch of the 2024/25 campaign where he debuted off the bench in a 3-0 league win over Golden Arrows.

Dansin on his meteoric rise

The 20-year-old has since made 10 more senior appearances across competitions, including the CAF Champions League where he notched up his first senior assist.



Dansin says he never expected that his breakthrough would be so sudden.

“To be honest I didn’t expect to play in the first team so soon but when the opportunity came, I was proud of myself for breaking through and achieving so much in a short space of time.”

Dansin is expected to start in a new-look Pirates when they take on the Carling All Stars in a Carling Black Label Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.



The Buccaneers have nine players in camp with Bafana Bafana, and therefore none of them will feature in Durban. And that opens the door for players who have had limited involvement this season.