Saleng ready to drive Sundowns’ title defence after debut

'I just want us to continue winning and that's what I want to achieve because that's the most important for me,' said Saleng.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Monnapule Saleng is eager for the champions to maintain their march in the Betway Premiership when they welcome Golden Arrows to Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening.

Saleng announces himself

The former Orlando Pirates fan-favourite wasted little time announcing himself in Sundowns colours, making a telling contribution on his long-awaited debut against Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Gallants suspend head coach Lafitte

Introduced as a substitute for Tashreeq Matthews in the 80th minute with the clash against Babina Noko delicately poised at 1-1, Saleng provided the assist for Iqraam Rayners to make it 2-1. The Brazilians eventually secured a 3-1 victory thanks to a late brace by Rayners.

The result ensured Sundowns kept pace with log leaders Pirates at the summit of table, with the two heavyweights level on 41 points after 18 matches, separated only by goal difference.

“I just want us to continue winning and that’s what I want to achieve because that’s the most important for me,” Saleng said to the Sundowns media.

“It feels good because this is a team that is always winning. From my side, I’m happy because I was able to contribute to the three goals. It shows that I can also contribute and help the team going forward.”

Saleng’s return to the spotlight follows a frustrating spell on the sidelines after sustaining a quad injury during his loan stint at Orbit College FC, before completing his move from Pirates to Masandawana in the January transfer window.

‘It’s been a while’

“Let me thank the coach for giving me the opportunity to play. I felt welcomed and it’s been a while since they have seen me play,” Saleng added.

“I was happy and I appreciate the reception from the supporters. I would also like to thank captain Themba Zwane and my teammates for encouraging me in training.”

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has also delivered his verdict on Saleng, who is expected to play a significant role in the remaining 12 fixtures of the premiership title race.

“Saleng is a player that has high quality. He can play on the outside whether on the right or left,” said the Portuguese tactician.

“He was injured but he made a fantastic recovery and we never wanted to put pressure on his comeback. He has recovered but he is also getting his condition right and understanding what we want from him.

“We played him on the right after Tashreeq lacked energy and it worked out very well. It was his action that gave the ball for Iqraam to score with a very beautiful technique.”

ALSO READ: Hunt targets 30 points after another Stellies win

Sundowns have tasted defeat just once in their last nine league encounters against Arrows, registering five victories and three draws.