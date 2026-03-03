Richards Bay inflict more pain on sorry Chiefs

The result continues to pile the pressure on Chiefs co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

At a packed Umhlathuze Stadium on Tuesday evening one thing was clear. Kaizer Chiefs fans are certified proof that human beings are capable of unconditional love.

Chiefs’ season in tatters

Amakhosi have botched another season, their hope of finishing high enough in the Betway Premiership to reach continental competition next season all that is realistically left for the most popular side in the country.

Yet still the fans flock to watch Chiefs wherever they go. Yesterday, they witnessed Richards Bay take down Amakhosi, Thulani Gumede’s 69th minute striker enough to condemn Amakhosi to a third consecutive Betway Premiership loss.

The result continues to pile the pressure on Chiefs co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. The 3-0 humiliation in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, sandwiched in between this result and a 2-1 loss at home to Stellenbosch surely leaves their future hanging by a thread.

This was Richards Bay’s first league win of 2026, a result that catapults the KZN side up to ninth in the table. Chiefs remain fifth, 11 points behind leaders Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs were dealt a blow before kick off. Defender Inacio Miguel, who only returned from injury in Saturday’s capitulation at the hands of Pirates, was not able to start despite being named in the initial line-up.

With Zitha Kwinika suspended, it was Bradley Cross who partnered Aden McCarthy in the heart of the Chiefs defence.

At left back, Nkanyiso Shinga finally made his Chiefs debut, while Asanele Velebayi was restored to the starting line-up after at least adding a bit of zip to Chiefs’ attack against Pirates.

Richards Bay more of a threat

It was Richards Bay, however, who provided the greater threat in the first half. With Brandon Petersen still out injured, Bruce Bvuma played his second game on the spin. And the Chiefs’ keeper had to be alert to keep out efforts from Moses Mthembu and Sanele Barns in the space of a few seconds.

After Bvuma parried Barns’ effort, Lundi Mahala latched onto the rebound, but he fizzed his effort just wide.

McCarthy did head a gilt-edged chance for Chiefs wide from Gaston Sirino’s cross three minutes before half time.

But it was Richards Bay who struck in the 69th minute, as Barns crossed and Gumede gathered, hitting a low shot that flew past Bvuma.