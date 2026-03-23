Chiefs’ Kaze praises young guns after Magesi win

'We want players who can challenge for each position,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze believes forward Wandile Duba is finding his feet again at Amakhosi.

Chiefs’ Duba on song again

Duba netted his first goal of the season for Chiefs on Saturday in the 2-0 Betway Premiership victory at home to Magesi FC. The talented attacker impressed last season under Nasreddine Nabi, netting five goals in all competitions, but has not really progressed as one might have expected in the new campaign.

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“It was a very good performance from him (Duba) today,” Kaze told journalists after a victory that lifted Amakhosi into fourth in the table.

“We want players who can challenge for each position. He is a very important player who has shown his quality since last season. We need him. Sometimes you sleep on what you have done (before) and in the moment you don’t do enough to keep improving.”

“But I believe he is coming back. Today he did what we asked. We didn’t play him as a striker, we feel when he comes from a deeper position he can get in the box and have more space to finish. He is fast and he can make runs.”

Mfundo Vilakazi got Chiefs’ second goal, the 20 year-old’s first strike since netting for Chiefs in the 4-1 win over Orbit College on November 4. Vilakazi came off the bench, as he has done in all four of his appearances for Chiefs in the Premiership this year.

‘A wonderful kid’

“This season, some games he (Vilakazi) has started. Sometimes it is a technical decision (to leave him out),” added Kaze.

“But he is a player who gives everything at training and during games. We also want players who can make an impact (when they come on).

“There are improvements (he can make), especially when the team doesn’t have the ball, to try and be a bit physical. But he is a wonderful kid who wants to learn and I am pretty sure he will go far.”

Chiefs certainly need more players to contribute goals as they head into the final months of the season.

Saturday was only the third time Chiefs had scored two goals or in a Premiership match this season, and the first time since that win over Orbit in November.

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Chiefs’ next game is the return clash with Orbit, set to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 6.