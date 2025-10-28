Ouaddou unhappy despite Pirates win over Magesi

Ouaddou admits that Pirates should gave killed off the game in the first half.

Orlando Pirates coach ABdeslam Ouaddou was not happy with his side’s finishing and showboating despite his team’s victory over Magesi FC on Tuesday night.



Pirates edged Magesi 2-1 in a Carling Knockout clash played at the Orlando Stadium.



A stunning strike from Tshepang Moremi and a brilliant finish from substitute Evidence Makgopa in the second half were enough to earn the Buccaneers a spot in the semifinals of the competition. Lehlogonolo Mokone scored the consolation goal for Magesi.



The Buccaneers dominated possession and created a lot of chances in the first half, but could not go past goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was named Man-of-the-Match after the game.



Ouaddou admits that Pirates should gave killed off the game in the first half.



“You completely right we should have killed that game at half-time. We should lead maybe three or four goals, and very nice saying that, unfortunately it’s an area we need to improve quickly if we want to be ambitious. Other than that, I want to congratulate the boys, it was not an easy game,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“All the time difficult against these kind of teams, they are fighting. They have a very big fighting spirit, we played some nice football as well, I think our fans were very happy about that,” added the Moroccan.



Pirates took their feet off the paddle in the last 15 minutes of the match and there was some element of showboating and Ouaddou was not pleased with that.

“I have to say I was not very happy with the last 15 minutes, instead of going forward and scoring the third goal. I think we made some short passes, and I know the fans like that, and the players like that but for me I don’t like that I need to score more goals and we need to be more clinical. It’s very important for the confidence to score goals,” concluded Ouaddou.



Following the win against Magesi, Pirates will now change their attention to the Betway Premiership where they face rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.