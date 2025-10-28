Pirates dump defending champs Magesi out of Carling KO

Pirates join Golden Arrows and Richards Bay FC in the semifinals.

Orlando Pirates dumped defending champions Magesi FC out of the Carling Knockout following a 2-1 victory at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

A stunning strike from Tshepang Moremi and a brilliant finish from substitute Evidence Makgopa in the second half were enough to earn the Buccaneers a spot in the semifinals of the competition. Lehlogonolo Mokone scored the consolation goal for Magesi.



Dikwena tsa Meetse looked to unsettle the hosts early on in the game by applying the high press game, but the Buccaneers were able to find spaces in between the lines.

Yanela Mbuthuma aloto put them in the lead in the sixth minute, but Elvis Chipezeze produced a brilliant save to deny him from point-blank range.

Chipezeze was the much busier of the two goalkeepers in the early stages of the match. The Zimbabwean goalkeeper did well to deny Moremi and Masindi Nemtajela in the 12th and 15th minutes.



Magesi’s best chance of the half fell to Kgomotso Mosadi in the 22nd minute when he found himself unmarked inside the Pirates penalty box, but his shot went wide of goal.

Chipezeze was saved by the crossbar in the 29th minute from a Mbuthuma shot as the Buccaneers continued to ask questions from the Magesi defence.

Five minutes later, Mbuthuma brought the best out of Chipezeze with a point-blank header, but the Zimbabwean shot-stopper produced another top save to deny him.

Despite their dominance, the home side could not find a way past Chipezeze in the first half and the game was deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

Magesi came close to taking the lead in the 48th minute of the second half through Edmore Chirambadare who made a brilliant turn inside the box before unleashing a powerful shot, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Two minutes later it was Magesi that was saved by the crossbar from an Oswin Appollis shot. But it was not long before Pirates found the opening goal and it was a beauty from Moremi from long range in the 51st minute.



Three minutes later, the crossbar came to Pirates’ rescue again and this time it was Abbey Seseane who was denied by it with Chaine well-beaten.

Mokgopa doubled Pirates’ lead with a brilliant finish in the 88th minute before Mokone scored the consolation goal in the referee’s optional time.